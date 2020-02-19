Removing millions of rands from school grounds

Cash-free school protagonist Karri has already removed millions of rands from the school environment. The school payment app was developed to remove the need for cash at schools, making learning environments safer for students and teachers.

The school payment app that is backed by Nedbank, has helped move nearly 1 000 schools away from cash and onto an online, cash free, safe and secure system. While creating a safer environment for both teachers and students, the app also reduces the administrative burden of managing cash.

Karri CEO Doug Hoernle says removing the stress of large amounts of cash from premises where there are hundreds of children seems like a total no-brainer. “On paper, this may be the case, but it can be a daunting thought for any financial team to step away from what you know and swap over to a totally cashless system.

“With Karri, creating a cash free environment does not have to be such a mammoth task for your school’s financial team. This is the only product currently in the school space that combines real-time messages, reminders, a secure payment platform and a comprehensive financial management system,” he explains.

Karri is free for parents to use: they simply download the app on their smartphone, create a login and start making payments to the school. They will receive notifications when there is an upcoming payment, along with the details of the collection and the option to add a reminder to the calendar on their smartphone. With a built-in chat feature and a dedicated support team, parents always have access to assistance should they need help.

Hoernle says that, for schools, there are also no hidden costs with Karri. “It’s time to wave goodbye to your credit card machine, hefty bank deposit fees and painful reconciliations. By using Karri, you not only save hundreds of hours annually in time but also in money.”

Karri offers a financial management system with a user-friendly dashboard where teachers can create events and collections with ease, monitor payments and reconcile collections. It is powered by Nedbank.