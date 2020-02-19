Scrum Master

– Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups within Product Development team, and to resolve conflicts or remove obstacles that may occur

– Apply planning skills to populate backlogs with relevant work items that speaks to prioritised features and functions, and work with Product Owners to manage product backlogs and new requests

– Prepare and provide detailed product delivery progress reports to the Head of Product Development

– Assist with assignment of resources across multi product work streams based on business priorities

– Ensure identification and application of necessary DevOps principles and processes within bigger project delivery framework

– Drive adherence basic principles of solid SDLC with specific focus on ensuring quality of deliverables

– Apply your knowledge and experience in identifying, discussion and applying process enhancements and changes to optimise productivity or delivery management

– Assist in creating and maintaining a productive environment where team members “own” the products

