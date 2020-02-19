ENVIRONMENT: Take ownership of the data warehouse processes & information of a rapidly growing FinTech company seeking the expertise of a Senior BI Developer. You will also be expected to develop and maintain existing ETL as well as provide operational BI support to the business. You must possess Grade 12 or equivalent, a relevant tertiary qualification will be beneficial, at least 5 years’ in a similar role, able to write reports and skilled with data warehousing & analytics, Microsoft BI Stack, including MSSQL, SSIS, SSAS, Power BI, ETL and data analysis with focus on data integrity & Advanced Excel. DUTIES: Develop and maintain exiting ETL.

Develop and build reporting and analytical structures based on the data warehouse.

Develop and design base data warehouse structures based on the Kimball methodology.

Ensure the existing code base is maintained.

Be part of the BI Dev team that has ownership of the data warehouse.

Make sure checks are in place to ensure the accuracy of all information.

Ensure all record counts are valid and all data is in a useable format.

Adhere to internal SDLC system.

Ensure the quality of code within the BI team.

Identify errors and provide feedback to relevant parties.

Provide operational support and solve technical issues for BI processes.

Provide general BI support to the business.

Liaise with the business to establish and scope BI requirements.

Carry out business analysis and scope work correctly.

Manage own professional and self-development. REQUIREMENTS: Essential – Grade 12 or equivalent.

5 – 8 Years working experience within the BI field.

Experience writing reports.

Skills required – Data warehousing and analytics. BI tools concepts and architecture. ETL and data analysis with focus on data integrity. Microsoft BI Stack, including MSSQL, SSIS, SSAS, Power BI. Advanced Excel.

Desirable – Related qualification in Software Development. ATTRIBUTES: Analytical.

Verbal and written communication skills.

Presentation skills.

Attention to detail.

