Senior Fullstack .NET Developer – Strong Back-end

Feb 19, 2020

Fullstack .NET Developer – Back-end strong

Cape Town, South Africa

Join an exciting fintech startup founded in Cape Town, South Africa – who’s head office is in London – with plans to expand rapidly into other global markets.

My Client, who’s product is an Asset Management Platform built for cryptocurrency investments, is in need of a Senior Fullstack .NET Developer who is strong on the back-end.

Role & Responsibilities

  • Lead the charge in building their next generation investment platform.
  • Launch their mobile investment apps on both Android and iOS.
  • Manage, along with the founder and other senior developers, a best in class development team.
  • Take co-ownership of the technological growth and direction to ensure the long-term success of the business.
  • Meet sprint deadlines and build backend product features.
  • Monitor team performance and report on metrics.
  • Oversee day-to-day operations.
  • Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.
  • Help hire junior and mid-level developers.

Skills & Qualifications

  • .NET
  • .NET Core – Ideal
  • React/Angular – Front-end
  • Azure
  • MySql
  • Kubernetes/Docker

Benefits

  • Flexi Hours
  • Remote work
  • Salary up to 100K
  • International Company
  • Career Progressin

