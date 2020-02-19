Senior Technical Consultant

ENVIRONMENT:

My client, an innovative company specializing in technological upgrades within the educational sector requires a Senior Technical Consultant with 5yrs+ relevant experience to take ownership of this role. You are technology and product expert who helps clients to be successful with the technology and products. You know how to get the most out of the products for the benefit of education clients. You are a tenacious professional and strong communicator who goes the extra mile to make clients happy.

DUTIES:

Assisting clients with technology and product queries

Delivering high quality training and professional services to customers

Accurate and timely processing of support cases using the company’s and/or partner support systems

Adhering to or exceeding SLAs for products and/or clients they support

Actively maintaining own technology and product expertise

Actively maintaining and improving internal processes and resources

Deliver support services to a consistently high standard through meeting/exceeding the product support SLAs and the client satisfaction targets.

Deliver professional services to a consistently high standard through planning and tracking project progress in appropriate documents, responsive clear communication, completion of services engagements and ensure that the company’s services engagements meet or exceed the client satisfaction targets.

Complete 1 activity per quarter to improve professional services, including developing and maintaining a positive team culture, providing internal or external product/service training, creating or improvingteam resources or processes and other activities as agreed with management

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric (or equivalent)

Applicable tertiary qualification

Applicable technical qualifications / certifications

5-7 Years of experience in a similar technical / application support or consulting role.

LMS / VLE product and service knowledge

LMS / VLE supporting technology skills & experience:

Web and application servers: IIS, Apache & Tomcat

Operating Systems: Windows Server & Linux

Databases: SQL Server, Oracle RDBMS, MySQL

Cloud Infrastructure: AWS, Azure. Devops experience also desirable.



ATTRIBUTES:

Communication Skills

Presentation Skills

Problem Solving

Product Knowledge

Technical Skills / Knowledge

Industry and Cultural Awareness

COMMENTS:

