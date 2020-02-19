Some success in combatting cell phone tower battery thefts

As the theft of batteries from cell phone towers rises, MTN is having some success in recovering stolen properties and having the perpetrators arrested.

As many as 143 batteries, worth R1,2-million, were recovered in January 2020.

A total of 338 batteries worth R4-million stolen from MTN base stations were recovered in July last year, with 275 batteries worth almost R3-million recovered in September.

The number of arrests also ticked up appreciably to an annual high of 22 in September.

Meanwhile, three suspects were apprehended in October last year in a joint operation between Bidvest Protea Coin and the South African Police Services (SAPS). A total of eight MTN Lithium Ion batteries and eight Telkom Lead Acid batteries were recovered, and sentences of between five and 10 years were meted out by the magistrate on 28 January for the offence of tampering with essential infrastructure.

“This is an excellent breakthrough in the work and determination between the Madelene SAPS and Bidvest Protea Coin as these individuals were classified as a syndicate within the area,” says MTN GM: network operations, Ernest Paul. “What this and the other small successes show is that when the public, industry and security and police forces work together, we can make a dent in criminal activity.

“However, as recent trends indicate, there is still much to be done and we must anticipate a greater fightback from criminals and sophisticated syndicates in the months ahead and be ready,” he adds.

Recent statistics show that 703 batteries were stolen from MTN stations in January 2020 with a total of 122 incidents. Cable theft also increased over December and January, with 109 incidents in January.

“The reality is criminal syndicates are looking for ways around the security measures and this has again raised the bar for the industry and the public, working hand-in-hand hand with law enforcement and security companies,” says Paul.

“A lot more work needs to be done to stay a step ahead, especially as vandalism at base stations can keep many consumers offline for long periods, or even completely destroy the base station, leaving people with no access at all.”

All national cellular networks remain under increasing pressure to improve recoveries and reduce theft as the knock-on effects will become more severe if left unchecked.

New rounds of load-shedding are increasing the risks, with networks placed under increased strain to get power back up. The battery back-up system generally takes 12 to 18 hours to recharge, while batteries generally have a capacity of six to 12 hours, depending on the site category.

“Network coverage is lost if we do not have batteries, while cases of vandalism, cable theft and diesel theft remain high,” says Paul. “We need everyone to join forces if we are to truly fight back against the sophisticated syndicates behind these crimes, and MTN is certainly doing that early in 2020 to ensure we limit the damage and ensure our customers still get quality network coverage.

“Collective efforts are crucial when fighting crime especially when it affects consumers and the general community when they need it most. We urge everyone to work even harder in 2020 to win this war – and please report anything suspicious to the authorities.”