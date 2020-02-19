Team Lead Developer

We have been asked to source a Development Team Leader for a southern suburbs based company that is a leading player in the retailing sector that prides itself on being a creative and agile workplace.You will be a key senior member of the IT team, leading a group of 5 to 7 developers, focussed on the delivery of complex software solutions to all areas of the business. Your knowledge of the full Software Development lifecycle and DevOps experience will allow you to be a driver of continuous improvement of processes and Application Architecture.This is an ideal opportunity for someone to take up a formal leadership role in an organisation that prides itself in being an agile workplace able to rapidly respond to market requirements.In return for your proven skills and experience, you will be able to negotiate a market related salary and structure a range of benefits.To take advantage of this, you will need:

A 3 year Information Technology degree or diploma

A minimum of 8 years experience developing solutions in C#, ASP.Net, MS SQL/T-SQL

Experience in the retail industry, Financial services or Insurance industries

Experience leading a team of developers, even if informally through coaching and mentoring.

Experience delivering projects successfully.

Experience with Continuous Integration and deployment workflows as well as with Container orchestration and a microservices environment

