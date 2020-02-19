Test Analyst

Feb 19, 2020

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Test Analyst.Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12
  • An appropriate testing tertiary qualification will be a strong recommendation
  • Experience in financial services is required
  • Experience in Life assurance will be an advantage.
  • A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in testing within a solutions design division.
  • Experience with testing with automated testing tools.
  • Experience in the company transactions will be preferred and knowledge of one or more of the following systems will be advantageous: New Business, Case, Web and Distribution systems

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Identify, define and design New Functionality test requirements
  • Perform test scheduling in accordance with designated tester
  • Perform test execution within all test cycles (Systems TestingBusiness Readiness Testing)
  • Assist with the datasheets of Worksoft software in automated test cases, conditions and checkpoints.
  • Assist with the test script execution and validations (Automated regression tests)
  • Perform test documentation and Test analysis
  • Perform defect logging and reporting
  • Assist with new functionality and Regression testing
  • Test reporting based upon coverage and clearance statistics
  • Risk identification and reporting
  • Liaison with development team and business analysts
  • Produce Test related Documentation (Test Plans, Test Matrices, Defect Logs, Progress reports) in conjunction with the test manager
  • Perform scope and test effort estimations
  • Ability to analyse risks, develop contingencies, and plan testing accordingly
  • Liaise with technical as well as middle, and senior management

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of Test automation principles and practices
  • Understanding of project management principles
  • Understanding of Process Engineering principles
  • Understanding of software quality assurance principles
  • Working knowledge of software engineering best practices and frameworks
  • Computer Literacy including Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet and E-mail.
  • Understanding of system architectures such as Client / Server, Services Orientated Architecture, Web based architecture.
  • Good understanding of database structures and SQL
  • Understanding of all forms of testing
  • Understand the various stages of the SDLC
  • Has a good working knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management.
  • Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

