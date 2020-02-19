Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Test Analyst.Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12
- An appropriate testing tertiary qualification will be a strong recommendation
- Experience in financial services is required
- Experience in Life assurance will be an advantage.
- A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in testing within a solutions design division.
- Experience with testing with automated testing tools.
- Experience in the company transactions will be preferred and knowledge of one or more of the following systems will be advantageous: New Business, Case, Web and Distribution systems
Role/Responsibilities:
- Identify, define and design New Functionality test requirements
- Perform test scheduling in accordance with designated tester
- Perform test execution within all test cycles (Systems TestingBusiness Readiness Testing)
- Assist with the datasheets of Worksoft software in automated test cases, conditions and checkpoints.
- Assist with the test script execution and validations (Automated regression tests)
- Perform test documentation and Test analysis
- Perform defect logging and reporting
- Assist with new functionality and Regression testing
- Test reporting based upon coverage and clearance statistics
- Risk identification and reporting
- Liaison with development team and business analysts
- Produce Test related Documentation (Test Plans, Test Matrices, Defect Logs, Progress reports) in conjunction with the test manager
- Perform scope and test effort estimations
- Ability to analyse risks, develop contingencies, and plan testing accordingly
- Liaise with technical as well as middle, and senior management
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of Test automation principles and practices
- Understanding of project management principles
- Understanding of Process Engineering principles
- Understanding of software quality assurance principles
- Working knowledge of software engineering best practices and frameworks
- Computer Literacy including Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet and E-mail.
- Understanding of system architectures such as Client / Server, Services Orientated Architecture, Web based architecture.
- Good understanding of database structures and SQL
- Understanding of all forms of testing
- Understand the various stages of the SDLC
- Has a good working knowledge of all forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management.
- Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.