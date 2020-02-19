Veeam releases next-generation data backup

Veeam Software has announced the general availability of new Veeam Availability Suite v10, increasing data availability, portability, and extensibility.

First introduced in 2008 as Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam’s flagship backup solution – Veeam Availability Suite – now delivers modern file data protection for networked attached storage (NAS), Multi-VM Instant Recovery to automate disaster recovery (DR) and greatly enhanced ransomware protection.

As organisations adopt hybrid cloud strategies to fuel rapid digital transformation, data is becoming critical to business success. With this laser focus on data innovation to drive business acceleration, new challenges have emerged in ensuring all data is agile, available, and connected.

According to the 2019 Veeam Cloud Data Management Report, 73% of organizations are failing to meet users’ demands for uninterrupted access to applications and data; many companies are now looking to embrace cloud data management to better meet protection needs and leverage the power of their data.

Veeam has extended the solution to be both broader and deeper with more platform support and advanced capabilities enabling organizations to be in better control of their data so they can meet their most important business objectives.

“v10 is the biggest release in the history of Veeam, and the enhancements we’ve made take data protection to the next level, creating the simplest, most flexible, and most reliable solution for hybrid-cloud environments,” says Danny Allan, chief technology officer and senior vice president of product strategy at Veeam.

“As the market leader in cloud data management, we have made it a priority to focus on innovative, best-in-class solutions and align our products with customers’ needs.

“New Veeam Availability Suite v10 stays true to these ideals, helping businesses of all sizes ensure that their data is always available, portable, and protected across any cloud or platform, so they can intelligently use that data to accelerate their business success now, as well as plan for future needs.”

Veeam Availability Suite v10 protects modern workloads at scale with broader backup capabilities, achieves increased security via immutable backups with S3 Object Lock, and empowers deeper ecosystem API integration options, enabling organizations to save time, reduce costs and exceed recovery objectives.

“Cloud-based data protection is a growing need for many of the organizations I speak with, both large and small, which are all in various stages of cloud adoption,” says Henry Baltazar, research vice-president at 451 Research. “Solutions like Veeam’s latest v10 release provide organizations with the scalability needed for today and tomorrow’s workloads, with new Cloud Data Management capabilities which include faster, automated copies to object storage and the use of S3 Object Lock to ensure that data is protected against threats such as ransomware, insider threats and malicious admins.”

Veeam Availability Suite v10 provides advanced protection for any application, any data, across any cloud. V10 delivers new capabilities that bring simplicity, flexibility and reliability, enabling businesses to achieve the following:

* Modernise and simplify the protection of large file shares and file servers with powerful NAS backup.

* Keep business running with the next-generation Instant Recovery engine, and Multi-VM Instant Recovery for disaster recovery from massive datacenter outages.

* Simplify off-site backup and get 100% bulletproof protection from ransomware and insider threats with enhanced S3 object storage integration and immutable backups.

* Reuse backup data to find new insights and put backups to work with greater platform extensibility and simplified third-party data analysis software integration with the NEW Veeam Data Integration API.

* Broader platform and ecosystem support including new, advanced capabilities for Linux, HPE Primera and HPE StoreOnce, Nutanix AHV, PostgreSQL, MySQL and more.

This latest release continues Veeam’s support for Microsoft Cloud services including integration with Veeam Availability Suite, Veeam Backup for Office 365 and Veeam Backup for Azure.

“The support for Cloud Copy mode to Azure Blob storage in Veeam Availability Suite v10 makes it easy for customers to eliminate the need for on-premises storage, reduce costs, and more quickly achieve the 3-2-1 rule for data protection by instantly copying data to off-site storage in Azure,” Tad Brockway, Microsoft corporate vice-president for Azure, Storage, Media and Edge.