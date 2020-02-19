Vodacom 4U, Rush up their esports game at Rand Show

NAG and Rand Show have teamed up to introduce visitors to the world of video games, esports, tech and gadgets, cosplay and pop culture.

Meanwhile, Vodacom 4U has been officially confirmed as both sponsor for the Festival of Gaming and headline sponsor for the annual Rush esports event.

Ulanova Visser, marketing director of Vodacom 4U, says: “We’re very excited to be bringing the Rush esports tournament to the Rand Show and bringing the whole event to life. The Vodacom 4U team is counting down to showtime because it’s going to be a gaming experience the fans will be completely in awe of. Brace yourselves.”

“Rush is very fortunate to have such a progressive partner like Vodacom 4U involved in esports,” says Michael James, publisher and owner of NAG and Rush. “In the future we’ll look back at companies like Vodacom 4U, and ventures like Rush as one of the true starting points for bringing South Africa closer to the current international esports scene.

“In addition, our partnership with the Rand Show is just another way Rush and NAG are bringing the wonderful world of gaming and esports to a much larger audience,” he adds.

NAG’s annual Rush esports event is now in its fourth year. Hardcore, amateur and casual gamers will have plenty of opportunities to join in on some competitive fun.