Business Analyst Franschhoek

Financial Analyst

We have a new role open in our team for a Financial Analyst. You will spend your day analyzing huge amounts of financial data and preparing various accounting and financial reports based on this data and your research backed opinions. To excel in this role you need proven knowledge of various financial forecasting and corporate finance models.

Financial Analyst Responsibilities:

Analyzing financial data.

Researching macroeconomic and microeconomic conditions.

Preparing accounting and other required reports and projections based on the analysis performed.

Evaluating capital expenditures and asset depreciation.

Establishing and evaluating records, statements, and profit plans.

Identifying financial performance trends and financial risk, and making recommendations.

Providing recommendations for improvement based on trends.

Coordinating with other members of the finance team, execs such as a risk analyst when required to review financial information and forecasts.

Providing financial models.

Making financial forecasts.

Analyzing inventory.

Financial Analyst Requirements:

Bachelor degree in business, accounting, finance, economics or related field.

3+ yrs Proven experience in business analysis or financial analysis.

Proficiency with spreadsheets, databases and financial software applications.

Outstanding presentation, reporting and communication skills.

Proven knowledge of financial forecasting and diagnosis, corporate finance and information analysis.

Proficient in Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Power BI & Sequel is preferable

Deep understanding of the financial system and institutions.

