ENVIRONMENT: A reputable provider in the healthcare sector is looking for a dynamic C# Programmer with a keen interest in the latest advancements in tech and mobile development. Your role will include developing software solutions, performing unit testing, program maintenance and resolving coding errors. You will require a relevant Degree / Diploma, have at 3 years’ experience in a similar role using C#, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Microsoft SQL Server and other skills should include: Visual Studio 2017 or later, Team Foundation Server and Agile Methodologies. DUTIES: Design programs in accordance with agreed standards.

Develop software solutions using agreed software programming languages and frameworks according to the approved Software.

Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Perform unit testing of programs to ensure the output meets business functional requirements.

Manage program maintenance by debugging problems and correcting coding errors.

Troubleshoot program functional errors and determine root cause program coding errors. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Relevant Degree or Diploma. Experience/Skills – 3 Years programming experience using C#, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Microsoft SQL Server.

Experience in using Visual Studio 2017(or later), Team Foundation Server.

Experience in Agile development methodologies.

Ability to analyse numerical data and all other sources of information. Advantageous – Experience using MVC, jQuery, REST, JSON, Bootstrap and Materialise. ATTRIBUTES: Ability to apply specialist and detailed technical expertise.

Good planning, organising and implementing skills.

Able to build and maintain relationships.

Good judgement and problem-solving skills.

Can focus on client needs and satisfaction.