|
ENVIRONMENT:
A reputable provider in the healthcare sector is looking for a dynamic C# Programmer with a keen interest in the latest advancements in tech and mobile development. Your role will include developing software solutions, performing unit testing, program maintenance and resolving coding errors. You will require a relevant Degree / Diploma, have at 3 years’ experience in a similar role using C#, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, Microsoft SQL Server and other skills should include: Visual Studio 2017 or later, Team Foundation Server and Agile Methodologies.
DUTIES:
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
Experience/Skills –
Advantageous –
ATTRIBUTES:
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.