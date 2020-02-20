Changes to EOH board

The EOH board of directors has announced the appointment of Sipho Ngidi as independent non-executive director with effect from 20 February 2020.

Ngidi holds a B Administration from the University of Zululand and a B Com Economics (Honours) from the University of Natal. He brings over 20 years of HR experience spanning a broad range of industries due to his roles at various companies including Nampak, South African Breweries and Standard Bank.

Ngidi has held several prominent board and board sub-committee roles and is currently the chairman of the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Seta and Ithala SOC boards and is also a member of the Toyota South Africa Board, where he serves as a member of the audit committee.

Effective immediately, the board has appointed Dr Anushka Bogdanov as lead independent non-executive director. This follows the appointment of Andrew Mthembu as chairman of the board on 7 February 2020, who was lead independent non-executive director at the time.

Dr Bogdanov joined the board on 20 June 2019 as an independent non-executive director and is also currently the chairperson of the Social and Ethics Committee and a member of the Governance and Risk and Nomination and Remuneration Committees.