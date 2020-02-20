Columinate rebrands to InSites Consulting South Africa

Modern insights agency Columinate was acquired by the global leader in online insight communities, InSites Consulting, in October 2018, and the South African research alliance is now rebranding to InSites Consulting South Africa.

Founded by Henk Pretorius and Elna Pretorius in October of 2008, the two-person operation Columinate established itself as the first full-service digital research agency in South Africa. Growing from their living room to employing over 45 consultants in its first 10 years, the Johannesburg-based team has built a strong reputation of delivering consumer insights with impact to brands across the continent, from Absa to MultiChoice among many others.

“When we started Columinate 12 years ago, it was with the vision to be a leader in digital research,” says Henk Pretorius, managing partner of InSites Consulting, and MD of InSites Consulting South Africa. “When crossing paths with InSites Consulting, we recognised a similarity in vision and approach. Joining forces has levelled up our abilities across the board.

“Today we are locally ignited and globally fuelled, and can offer our clients impactful and flexible research solutions, while introducing them to the global network and opportunities only available through the InSites Consulting Group.”

Following its acquisition 18 months ago, Columinate will trade as InSites Consulting South Africa from February 2020 onward. The Johannesburg office remains the central research hub for the region, offering the flexibility of a local agency, while providing its clients access to resources and capabilities from the global InSites Consulting network.

“We recognised something special in Columinate; their disruptive approach to marketing research mirrored ours, and they proved to be the perfect partner to realise our growth ambitions for the continent,” says Kristof de Wulf, CEO of InSites Consulting. “With the acquisition of Columinate, now known as InSites Consulting South Africa, we have taken a strategic position in Africa, and we trust that, together, we will grow from strength to strength, and continue offering our clients the best, most innovative solutions the industry has on offer.”