Compliance Data Analyst

A vacancy exists for a Compliance Data Analyst to join a niche investment compliance team working in the investment management, fund services, wealth management and retirement fund solutions space.

Duties and Responsibilities

– Collation and analysis of data required for portfolios that are compliant with REG28, CISCA, SARB and ASISA

– Classification of instruments in terms of Regulation 28 and SARB

– Liaising with asset managers to collate all portfolio holdings and look-through data in various reporting systems

– Assisting with ASISA, FSCA and SARB quarterly reporting

– Assist with ensuring correct rule set-up on various compliance and reporting systems

– Compliance Static Data Management

– Takes responsibility for own training and education on Legislation

– Working with the data management team in order carry out instrument data reviews, “clean-ups” and pass on knowledge around compliance aspects of static instrument data and data management

– Ad-hoc investment and regulatory compliance tasks, as required

Required Experience

– Approximately 2-3 years’ experience in a Compliance Data related role gained from an Asset Management/related environment.

– Sound foundational understanding and exposure to the various applicable legislations including, but not limited to:- CISCA, SARB Classifications, Reg 28, Board Notice 90 and Board Notice 52

– Knowledge of ASISA Standard and associated Guidelines

Required Qualifications

– Relevant tertiary qualification, for example: degree or diploma in finance/ commerce/ law/ information technology and systems (or studying towards a relevant tertiary qualification)

Key Competencies

– Ability to work with large volumes of data from different systems and distil data for regulatory reporting purposes (SARB, Reg 28 submissions)

– Ability to work under time pressure around submission deadline times

– Highly organized and good time management skills

– Strong problem-solving ability

– Ability to research (new funds and instruments)

– Ability to direct and manage a junior resource

– Able to work well on one’s own as well as in a team environment

– Keen to develop a junior person and those around them

– Accuracy and attention to detail is of the utmost importance

– Self-starter who is self-driven and self-directed

– Strong work ethic

– Honesty and integrity

– Strong communication skills, both verbal and written communication

System Exposure

– Preferably exposure to relevant investment systems as well as Compliance software i.e. Statpro, Thinkfolio, Moonfire.

– Strong Excel skills

