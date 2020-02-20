A vacancy exists for a Compliance Data Analyst to join a niche investment compliance team working in the investment management, fund services, wealth management and retirement fund solutions space.
Duties and Responsibilities
– Collation and analysis of data required for portfolios that are compliant with REG28, CISCA, SARB and ASISA
– Classification of instruments in terms of Regulation 28 and SARB
– Liaising with asset managers to collate all portfolio holdings and look-through data in various reporting systems
– Assisting with ASISA, FSCA and SARB quarterly reporting
– Assist with ensuring correct rule set-up on various compliance and reporting systems
– Compliance Static Data Management
– Takes responsibility for own training and education on Legislation
– Working with the data management team in order carry out instrument data reviews, “clean-ups” and pass on knowledge around compliance aspects of static instrument data and data management
– Ad-hoc investment and regulatory compliance tasks, as required
Required Experience
– Approximately 2-3 years’ experience in a Compliance Data related role gained from an Asset Management/related environment.
– Sound foundational understanding and exposure to the various applicable legislations including, but not limited to:- CISCA, SARB Classifications, Reg 28, Board Notice 90 and Board Notice 52
– Knowledge of ASISA Standard and associated Guidelines
Required Qualifications
– Relevant tertiary qualification, for example: degree or diploma in finance/ commerce/ law/ information technology and systems (or studying towards a relevant tertiary qualification)
Key Competencies
– Ability to work with large volumes of data from different systems and distil data for regulatory reporting purposes (SARB, Reg 28 submissions)
– Ability to work under time pressure around submission deadline times
– Highly organized and good time management skills
– Strong problem-solving ability
– Ability to research (new funds and instruments)
– Ability to direct and manage a junior resource
– Able to work well on one’s own as well as in a team environment
– Keen to develop a junior person and those around them
– Accuracy and attention to detail is of the utmost importance
– Self-starter who is self-driven and self-directed
– Strong work ethic
– Honesty and integrity
– Strong communication skills, both verbal and written communication
System Exposure
– Preferably exposure to relevant investment systems as well as Compliance software i.e. Statpro, Thinkfolio, Moonfire.
– Strong Excel skills