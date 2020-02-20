Data Analyst /Scientist – CH492

Our client, in the Medical and Health research industry is looking to appoint a Data Analyst /Scientist (1 year contract – renwable) at their Data Centre in the CBD of Cape Town.
The ideal candidate should have a relevant post-graduate qualification, experience with SQL programming and data.
A background in the health information systems industry would be very beneficial.
Education and Experience Required
Minimum
– A post-graduate qualification in an appropriate field: information systems, computer science, statistics, bioinformatics, database management
– Experience in SQL programming in an enterprise database environment (minimum 6 years)
Advantageous:
– Experience in health information systems and health data interoperability
– Working with large datasets (hundreds of millions of records) and in programming and software development
– Statistical expertise and broader software programming experience
– Experience working with stored procedures and views
– Experience working with a scripting language e.g. Matlab, Python
– Experience with technical communication and presentation of ideas
Key Performance Areas
– Data acquisition, processing and management.
– Management of data, including ETL.
– Quality assurance of imported data.
– Monitor and evaluate changes and updates to source production systems.
– Ensure data confidentiality and governance according to required guidelines.
– Management of data storage and data sharing methods.
– Management of master data, including creation, updates, and deletion.
– Execute commissioning and decommissioning of data sets.
– Development of initiatives and processes for data integrity and normalization
– Provision of technical expertise on data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing
– Data interpretation and transformation
– Investigate data to find patterns and trends.
– Develop and apply processes to convert data into usable information that is easy to understand, accurate, consistent, and timely into accurate, consistent and timely information.
– Formulate and execute validation strategies and methods (i.e., system edits, reports, and audits) to ensure accurate and reliable data.
– Integrate and interpret data from internal or external sources to provide analysis and reporting.
– Data Analysis
– Develop and apply methods to analyse data from different data sources to assist in delivering optimal healthcare management and decision making.
– Develop and apply methods to validate results through qualitative and quantitative analyses.
– Provide recommendations based on analytical results to improve business processes or outcomes.
– Communication with stakeholders and reporting
– Managing requests for SQL routines from other data centre staff, or from Department of Health stakeholders.
– Participation in data centre engagements as required, with data providers, consumers, and technology partners
– Communicate analytic insights with individuals and groups at multiple levels, both internal and external.
– Create and deliver presentations on results of analysis to stakeholders
– Design and develop reports from single and multiple systems
– Troubleshoot the reporting database environment and reports.
– Management
– Keep informed of the organisation’s strategy and business operations.
– Conceptualise ways the data centre can support the organization using data to achieve organizational needs and goals.
– Provide support to the data centre team in use of data to achieve organizational needs and goals.
– Mentorship of interns, junior and intermediate data analysts
– Manage users and user roles.
– Liaison with provincial technical staff regarding user management and access
– Approval of selected roles and permissions.
Competencies
– Core: Analytical thinking and problem solving
– Core: Teamwork and collaboration
– Functional: Professional knowledge and skill
– Functional: Coaching and developing others
– Enabling: Quality commitment and work standards
– Enabling: Continuous learning
General:
– While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
– In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
– Please include your current salary and salary expectations.