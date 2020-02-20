Data Analyst /Scientist – CH492

Our client, in the Medical and Health research industry is looking to appoint a Data Analyst /Scientist (1 year contract – renwable) at their Data Centre in the CBD of Cape Town.

The ideal candidate should have a relevant post-graduate qualification, experience with SQL programming and data.

A background in the health information systems industry would be very beneficial.

Education and Experience Required

Minimum

– A post-graduate qualification in an appropriate field: information systems, computer science, statistics, bioinformatics, database management

– Experience in SQL programming in an enterprise database environment (minimum 6 years)

Advantageous:

– Experience in health information systems and health data interoperability

– Working with large datasets (hundreds of millions of records) and in programming and software development

– Statistical expertise and broader software programming experience

– Experience working with stored procedures and views

– Experience working with a scripting language e.g. Matlab, Python

– Experience with technical communication and presentation of ideas

Key Performance Areas

– Data acquisition, processing and management.

– Management of data, including ETL.

– Quality assurance of imported data.

– Monitor and evaluate changes and updates to source production systems.

– Ensure data confidentiality and governance according to required guidelines.

– Management of data storage and data sharing methods.

– Management of master data, including creation, updates, and deletion.

– Execute commissioning and decommissioning of data sets.

– Development of initiatives and processes for data integrity and normalization

– Provision of technical expertise on data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing

– Data interpretation and transformation

– Investigate data to find patterns and trends.

– Develop and apply processes to convert data into usable information that is easy to understand, accurate, consistent, and timely into accurate, consistent and timely information.

– Formulate and execute validation strategies and methods (i.e., system edits, reports, and audits) to ensure accurate and reliable data.

– Integrate and interpret data from internal or external sources to provide analysis and reporting.

– Data Analysis

– Develop and apply methods to analyse data from different data sources to assist in delivering optimal healthcare management and decision making.

– Develop and apply methods to validate results through qualitative and quantitative analyses.

– Provide recommendations based on analytical results to improve business processes or outcomes.

– Communication with stakeholders and reporting

– Managing requests for SQL routines from other data centre staff, or from Department of Health stakeholders.

– Participation in data centre engagements as required, with data providers, consumers, and technology partners

– Communicate analytic insights with individuals and groups at multiple levels, both internal and external.

– Create and deliver presentations on results of analysis to stakeholders

– Design and develop reports from single and multiple systems

– Troubleshoot the reporting database environment and reports.

– Management

– Keep informed of the organisation’s strategy and business operations.

– Conceptualise ways the data centre can support the organization using data to achieve organizational needs and goals.

– Provide support to the data centre team in use of data to achieve organizational needs and goals.

– Mentorship of interns, junior and intermediate data analysts

– Manage users and user roles.

– Liaison with provincial technical staff regarding user management and access

– Approval of selected roles and permissions.

Competencies

– Core: Analytical thinking and problem solving

– Core: Teamwork and collaboration

– Functional: Professional knowledge and skill

– Functional: Coaching and developing others

– Enabling: Quality commitment and work standards

– Enabling: Continuous learning

General:

– While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

– In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

– Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

