Desktop Support

The Role:

Our client needs a dedicated and qualified techy so fill the role of Desktop Support.

PRIMARY PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

Performs desktop support, software product installation and configuration on the computing environment, i.e. (Laptops, Desktop Computers, Tablets), including system configuration, troubleshooting, security, resource monitoring, 1st level support on in-house application software and basic network and local area network support, including telecommunication equipment.

Skills and Experience:

EDUCATION:

Min: Technical Matric, A+ and N+ certification

Ideal: IT Diploma/MCSE, CNE

EXPERIENCE:

Min: Minimum of 3 years experience in a medium to large organization.

Ideal: 5 Years or longer

Key Accountabilities:

Maintain the Desktop environment by:

Planning and coordinating the installation of desktop computers, laptops and any other computer devices including telephones, scanners, etc and implementation and setup of standard software as determined by the FPT Desktop standards policy.

Management of security on desktops which include antivirus software installations, patch management and general desktop/laptop protection.

Support PC Hardware and Software by:

Analyze hardware faults, replacing defective hardware devices and peripherals.

Diagnose and resolve error codes associated with the hardware, software and local area network.

Basic network troubleshooting and to refer complex problems to Network administrator

Help all users with all aspects of operation of equipment and software packages namely the MS Office products

Use Remote access software and tools to manage desktops

Resolve faults within an acceptable time to meet service level agreements.

Provide on-site first level support.

Install Hardware and Software by:

Configuring PC??s to defined standards and procedures.

Install and maintain application packages

Conduct regular tests on hardware and software to ensure there are no defects

Ensure all equipment is asset tagged and all particulars are entered in the relevant database.

Upgrade all hardware and software as and when necessary

Install and setup network clients and basic network troubleshooting.

Install, and configure telephones for end users.

Provide an effective and efficient Local Area Network and Desktop Support by:

Prioritizing request and calls logged for support and performing determination and resolution.

Co-ordinate, control and log queries and complaints across all computing environments.

Monitor supplier repairs and maintenance response times.

Liaise with 3rd part vendors to resolve desktop issues.

Maintain reliable and accurate statistics on calls logged and produce weekly reports as and when required.

Maintain and update all relevant desktop documents.

Provide network troubleshooting which include network points, cabling and network switches.

Administers Systems Security by:

Setting up scripts for creating user logon as well as email logon.

Validating users to access certain information.

Ensuring that processes and standards are in place.

Blocking unauthorized entry to the system.

Using application to filter unauthorized entry.

Creating and monitoring user profile groups.

Applying security maintenance fixes and patches.

To prevent unauthorized access, ensure system integrity and security and protect information from intrusion.

Keeps abreast of changing technology by:

Attending and partaking in presentations, seminars and workshops.

Reading appropriate technical literature.

Getting feedback from industry trends and future seminars with regards to advances in technology.

Researching using various sources like the internet, manuals and journals.

Attending relevant training courses.

To ensure that the most appropriate technical solutions are used to meet the business needs.

