DevOps Engineer

DevOps Engineer – Cape Town, South Africa

Kate Dalton – <a href="mailto:(email address) ” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)

A new opportunity within a stable organisation has become available for a skilled .NET developer to grow into a DevOps position. You would be joining a team of passionate developers and QA’s who develop systems used across 30 countries to minimise corruption. In this role you would be starting off as a .NET Developer and eventually move into a DevOps specialist role where the aim would be to aid the QA Manager and bridge the gap between the .NET team and the QA team, empowering and streamlining the development process.

The tech stack

The systems run on Microsoft based technologies including ASP.NET, MVC, C#.NET, VB, SQL, MySQL and on the front-end we use Angular, JavaScript and HTML/CSS.

These systems are large scale configurable ERP-style product with ancillary interfaces which brings a significant infrastructural challenge to the development process, which is where you’d come in.

Your day-to-day

Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline

Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements

Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required

Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning

Work with our SCRUM Teams to provide infrastructure and implementations

Work with our embedded QAs to provide current deployments



Manage our GIT and SVN repositories, including versioning

Manage external requirements e.g. Sharepoint Online

Your skills

Proficiency with:

Microsoft databases

Windows infrastructures

CI/CD pipelines

Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python

Exposure to:

.Net development environment [Microsoft stack]

HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]

AWS

Containers

Agile work flow methodologies

Personal skills:

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, amongst all levels of seniority

Ability to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently

Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions

Ability to work in a dynamic, changing environment

Empathy & open to healthy criticism

Good interpersonal skills

Perks

Internet allowance

Casual dress code

Working alongside skilled, like-minded passionate individuals

Team environment

Performance bonus

Free lunch

On-site pop up coffee shop

Please send your CV to (email address)

Please note only candidates currently based in Cape Town are being considered at this current time.

