Front-End Developer

Role Purpose:In this role, you should be an analytical and creative developer who is able to design and maintain front-end systems to meet the client’s needs. You will need to combine and optimise interfaces and workflows to enhance user experience. In this role, you should be an analytical and creative developer who is able to grasp user needs and solve problems as well as to improve on the existing solution within the constraints of the current technology platform.A proven track record:

Of successful implementations where you fulfilled the role of a/the Front-End developer;

In system maintenance and working in both project and production environments is essential;

In Agile projects / initiatives specifically working with short release cycles;

Qualifications and Experience:

IT Degree / Diploma

Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s)

At least Five years’ experience as a Developer with at least 2 to 3 years developing and maintaining Front-Ends.

Learn more/Apply for this position