Front End Developer Ref: FD/ZR

As a Front End Developer you should be an analytical and creative developer with the ability to design and maintain front-end systems to meet the client’s needs.Permanent Cape Town based opportunity.Role Responsibilities/Requirements
- Successful implementations where you fulfilled the role of a/the Front-End developer;
- System maintenance and working in both project and production environments is essential;
- Agile projects/initiatives specifically working with short release cycles;
- Design, Develop, Maintain and support business applications;
- Serve as the primary front-end support for our existing applications
- Creation and maintenance of Automated and repeatable Tests for regression
- Work closely with client (Business and Analysts) to ensure that client’s expectations are met in a responsible manner, by bringing your expertise, knowledge, collaboration and influencing skills to the table.
- Liaison with back-end developers, testers, and analysts to the job done.
Qualifications:
- IT Degree / Diploma
- Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s)
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Developer with at least 2 – 3 years developing and maintaining Front-Ends.
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Javascript libraries, toolkits and frameworks
- JQuery
- Bootstrap
- SASS/Less
- Angular / React / dojo
- TypeScript
- Webservice/API (mainly in NodeJS or some JavaScript language)
- Git
- Wireframes & Prototyping
- UX
- Exposure to any Business Process Management technologies and frameworks – preferably BPM
- Exposure to any Business Rules Management technologies and frameworks – preferably ODM;
- Exposure to any programming languages – preferably JAVA and/or C#;
- Exposure to any DBMS – preferably SQL Server & DB2;
- Ability to Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices and standards.
Competencies:
- Problem solving skills
- Conceptual and Analytical thinker
- Good communication / interpersonal skills
- Action / results orientation
- Quality orientation
- Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
- Must have a positive attitude
- Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve
- Conduct must be professional at all times
- Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable
- Team Player