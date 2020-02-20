Front End Developer Ref: FD/ZR

Feb 20, 2020

As a Front End Developer you should be an analytical and creative developer with the ability to design and maintain front-end systems to meet the client’s needs.Permanent Cape Town based opportunity.Role Responsibilities/Requirements

  • Successful implementations where you fulfilled the role of a/the Front-End developer;

  • System maintenance and working in both project and production environments is essential;

  • Agile projects/initiatives specifically working with short release cycles;

  • Design, Develop, Maintain and support business applications;

  • Serve as the primary front-end support for our existing applications

  • Creation and maintenance of Automated and repeatable Tests for regression

  • Work closely with client (Business and Analysts) to ensure that client’s expectations are met in a responsible manner, by bringing your expertise, knowledge, collaboration and influencing skills to the table.

  • Liaison with back-end developers, testers, and analysts to the job done.

 Qualifications:

  • IT Degree / Diploma

  • Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s)

 Experience:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Developer with at least 2 – 3 years developing and maintaining Front-Ends.

  • HTML5

  • CSS3

  • Javascript libraries, toolkits and frameworks

  • JQuery

  • Bootstrap

  • SASS/Less

  • Angular / React / dojo

  • TypeScript

  • Webservice/API (mainly in NodeJS or some JavaScript language)

  • Git

  • Wireframes & Prototyping

  • UX

  • Exposure to any Business Process Management technologies and frameworks – preferably BPM

  • Exposure to any Business Rules Management technologies and frameworks – preferably ODM;

  • Exposure to any programming languages – preferably JAVA and/or C#;

  • Exposure to any DBMS – preferably SQL Server & DB2;

  • Ability to Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices and standards.

Competencies:

  • Problem solving skills

  • Conceptual and Analytical thinker

  • Good communication / interpersonal skills

  • Action / results orientation

  • Quality orientation

  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

  • Must have a positive attitude

  • Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve

  • Conduct must be professional at all times

  • Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable

  • Team Player

