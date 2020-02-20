Front End Developer Ref: FD/ZR

As a Front End Developer you should be an analytical and creative developer with the ability to design and maintain front-end systems to meet the client’s needs.Permanent Cape Town based opportunity.Role Responsibilities/Requirements

Successful implementations where you fulfilled the role of a/the Front-End developer;

System maintenance and working in both project and production environments is essential;

Agile projects/initiatives specifically working with short release cycles;

Design, Develop, Maintain and support business applications;

Serve as the primary front-end support for our existing applications

Creation and maintenance of Automated and repeatable Tests for regression

Work closely with client (Business and Analysts) to ensure that client’s expectations are met in a responsible manner, by bringing your expertise, knowledge, collaboration and influencing skills to the table.

Liaison with back-end developers, testers, and analysts to the job done.

Qualifications:

IT Degree / Diploma

Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s)

Experience:

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Developer with at least 2 – 3 years developing and maintaining Front-Ends.

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript libraries, toolkits and frameworks

JQuery

Bootstrap

SASS/Less

Angular / React / dojo

TypeScript

Webservice/API (mainly in NodeJS or some JavaScript language)

Git

Wireframes & Prototyping

UX

Exposure to any Business Process Management technologies and frameworks – preferably BPM

Exposure to any Business Rules Management technologies and frameworks – preferably ODM;

Exposure to any programming languages – preferably JAVA and/or C#;

Exposure to any DBMS – preferably SQL Server & DB2;

Ability to Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices and standards.

Competencies:

Problem solving skills

Conceptual and Analytical thinker

Good communication / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Must have a positive attitude

Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve

Conduct must be professional at all times

Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable

Team Player

