ENVIRONMENT: Our Client based in the southern suburbs of Cape Town is looking for a Front-End Web Developer to join their innovative and dynamic team. You will preferably be someone who is organized with a solid IT experience and good communication skills. This is your chance to join a rapidly growing and vibrant team that continues to innovate and develop unique software. DUTIES: Play a key role in a dynamic development team to enhance and influence the direction of our global award-winning product

Critically interrogate, refine and shape business desire into technical beauty to the benefit our large and growing base of blue-chip customers

Work with the team to make sure we’re always on top of the latest technologies

Forget about bug fixes and support – it’s just about perfect REQUIREMENTS: Desirable skills (not all are essential) JavaScript (ECMA 6)

html 5

CSS (native / LESS / SCSS)

XML / JSON (not essential)

DOM

Bootstrap

mobile design experience

PHP / React / Angular (not essential)

High charts graphing

GIT

Agile Other desirable characteristics Experience: 2- 5 years

Good communication skills

Enjoy knowledge sharing

Up for a challenge

Loads of “carpe diem”

Love a good cup of coffee

Living in or with good accessibility to the southern suburbs While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.