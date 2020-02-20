ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced Dev House offering innovative hardware & software solutions seeks a dynamic IT Support Technician to join its team. Your core focus will be to troubleshoot and resolve all IT issues & to provide feedback within the agreed upon times to the IT Helpdesk Operators, as well as both internal and external stakeholders alike. You will require Grade 12 or equivalent, A+/N+/MCSE and a Diploma in IT with LINUX+ / LPIC, at least a year’s experience in a similar role, understand the OSI model, IT infrastructure, TCP/IP & have a good knowledge of PC’s and fault finding. DUTIES: Troubleshoot and resolve desktop support issues (Windows/Linux).

Provide support where needed, in terms of queries and resolving issues surrounding any projects and end users.

Install and configure software, hardware as well as PCs and laptops.

Maintenance: Ensure systems are backed up and that all clones are in working order.

Document all tasks and duties.

Remote management and support.

Office and site visits.

Internal and external Client Support.

Manage Stakeholder relationships i.e. Suppliers and ISPs.

Provide first line support and training with frequently asked questions and FLIs. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Matric / Grade 12 or equivalent qualification essential.

Technical qualification, A+, N+, MCSE.

Diploma in IT with LINUX+ / LPIC. Experience/Skills – Minimum 1-year relevant experience in a similar role.

Understanding of TCP/IP.

Excellent understanding of the OSI model.

Technical understanding of IT infrastructure.

Good knowledge of PC’s and fault finding.

Excellent understanding of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.).

Valid driver’s license and own reliable transport. ATTRIBUTES: Initiative

Strong problem solving & analytical skills.

Able to multitask.

Integrity.

Interpersonal skills.

Teamwork.

Communication skills (Verbal and Written). While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.