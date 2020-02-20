Java Analyst Developer

Role Purpose:The role requires a Java developer that has a passion for systems maintenance and derives great pleasure from improving existing systems. A proven track record in system maintenance and working in a production environment is essential.Short regular release cycles require agility in analysis, design and implementation and as such the candidate should display competence in the area of agility.Quality outputs are a non-negotiable since incorrect payments and calculations could lead to reputational damage for the companyQualifications and Experience:

Grade 12

Preferred: IT Degree (Technikon / University)

Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s): Java, SQL, Analysis & Design, etc

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a Java development environment

Core Skills: Java SE5 ++ / Java EE6 ++ SQL JavaScript Spring Batch Struts ORM — Hibernate Data modelling Unit Testing Code Refactoring



Role/Responsibilities:

Interpret specifications and question to enable understanding

Maintain existing applications

Produce quality software according to specification

Produce supporting unit & functional tests to support developed code

Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resolution of programs within the application space

Provide support to Test team, Analysts & other role players in the interest of getting the job done

