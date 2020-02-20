Java Analyst Developer

Role Purpose:The role requires a Java developer that has a passion for systems maintenance and derives great pleasure from improving existing systems. A proven track record in system maintenance and working in a production environment is essential.Short regular release cycles require agility in analysis, design and implementation and as such the candidate should display competence in the area of agility.Quality outputs are a non-negotiable since incorrect payments and calculations could lead to reputational damage for the companyQualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12
- Preferred: IT Degree (Technikon / University)
- Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s): Java, SQL, Analysis & Design, etc
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a Java development environment
- Core Skills:
- Java SE5 ++ / Java EE6 ++
- SQL
- JavaScript
- Spring Batch
- Struts
- ORM — Hibernate
- Data modelling
- Unit Testing
- Code Refactoring
Role/Responsibilities:
- Interpret specifications and question to enable understanding
- Maintain existing applications
- Produce quality software according to specification
- Produce supporting unit & functional tests to support developed code
- Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resolution of programs within the application space
- Provide support to Test team, Analysts & other role players in the interest of getting the job done