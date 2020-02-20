Java Developer Ref: JDS/ZR

Feb 20, 2020

The role requires a Java developer that has a passion for systems maintenance and derives great pleasure from improving existing systems. A proven track record in system maintenance and working in a production environment is essential.This is a permanent Cape Town based opportunityRole Requirements

  • Interpret specifications and question to enable understanding

  • Maintain existing applications

  • Produce quality software according to specification

  • Produce supporting unit & functional tests to support developed code

  • Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resolution of programs within the application space

  • Provide support to Test team, Analysts & other role players in the interest of getting the job done

  • Short regular release cycles require agility in analysis, design and implementation and as such the candidate should display competence in the area of agility.

  • Quality outputs are a non-negotiable since incorrect payments and calculations 

 Qualifications:

  • Grade 12

  • IT Degree (Technikon / University)

  • Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s): Java, SQL, Analysis & Design, etc

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a Java development environment

  • Core Skills:

    • Java SE5 ++ / Java EE6 ++

    • SQL

    • JavaScript

    • Spring Batch

    • Struts

    • ORM — Hibernate

    • Data modelling

    • Unit Testing

    • Code Refactoring

Knowledge

:

  • Additional Skills that would be advantageous:

    • Maven,

    • GIT

    • ODM (Business Rules Engine)

    • BPM (Business Process Manager Engine)

    • Understanding TDD

  • Good grasp of OO concepts and the implementation thereof

  • Agile environment would be advantageous

  • Experience in the Financial Services industry will be advantageous

 Competencies:

  • Problem solving skills

  • Conceptual and Analytical thinker

  • Good communication / interpersonal skills

  • Action / results orientation

  • Quality orientation

  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

  • Must have a positive attitude

  • Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve

  • Conduct must be professional at all times

  • Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable

  • Team Player

Learn more/Apply for this position