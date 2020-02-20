Nutanix named one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Nutanix has been named among the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

In its first year participating in the Great Place to Work certification, Nutanix is one of eight new companies to appear on the list.

“Being a great place to work isn’t about one leader, one team, one function or one person. It’s about the collective team focusing on our values, showing grit, building trust, supporting innovation, driving financial growth, and maximizing the full potential of every employee,” says Dheeraj Pandey, CEO of Nutanix. “This is a big day to recognize what we have achieved together.”

To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experiences on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

Nutanix employees’ survey results showed:

* 87% of employees said Nutanix is a great place to work.

* 95% of employees said they feel welcome when they join the company.

* 94% of employees said they are able to take time off from work when needed.

* 94% of employees said Nutanix celebrates special events.

“Nutanix has cultivated a great company culture and values relationship-building that extends from inside the company right through to our clients, which results in employee satisfaction and high productivity,” says Paul Ruinaard, regional sales director at Nutanix Sub-Saharan Africa. “Nutanix is guided by our values: Hungry, Humble, and Honest with Heart. We don’t just state our values–our team lives them.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition and value the contributions of every Nutanix employee. We continue to put emphasis on communicative leadership, diversity, skills development and giving back to the community through initiatives such as .heart, which empowers our teams both locally, and abroad,” he adds.