Parallel Wireless to deliver on Etisalat’s OpenRAN vision

Etisalat, with over 148 million subscribers in emerging markets, is set to trial Parallel Wireless 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G OpenRAN across its markets in Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Parallel Wireless enables a shift to open, software-based, and virtualized OpenRAN network architectures to overcome deployment and cost challenges, while also delivering network agility and much lower deployment and maintenance cost.

The cloud-native and software-based Parallel Wireless OpenRAN approach across ‘ALL G’ significantly improves network economics by converging ‘ALL G’, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, on to one unified software platform that is easy to manage. This eliminates the need to maintain siloed legacy networks dedicated to just one G service resulting in the OPEX cost reduction to maintain networks.

This approach will allow Etisalat Group to modernize legacy networks for cost reduction and reduces the complexity and integration expense of rolling out multi-vendor 5G systems.

The Parallel Wireless OpenRAN has shown cost benefits while for the first time simultaneously delivering all 3 RAN technologies (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE) with:

* By decoupling the programmable RAN software from the hardware and allowing it to run on general-purpose processing platforms, the multi-technology software-defined GPP-based OpenRAN base stations will allow Etisalat to deploy ALL G systems with fully virtualized 2G, 3G 4G technology that is software upgradable to 5G. Etisalat can run simultaneously 2G, 3G and 4G on the same base station to provide commercial data and voice services to Etisalat’s customers, in urban and rural scenarios. Multi-technology RRUs are software-defined and can utilize any 3GPP-compliant RAN split to connect to any COTS vBBU enabling vendor interoperability and supplier cost reduction even further.

* OpenRAN Controller, O-RAN compliant software, lowers the cost of RAN through simplification, automation via real-time SON, and full virtualization of networks. It will provide seamless mobility between different technologies, local breakout, and low latency for the best subscriber experience for Etisalat’s customers. The software enables OpenRAN architecture by using standard-based and open interfaces, simplifies network management and integration of new RAN products into the core and enables a clear and cost-effective technology evolution.

Hatem Bamatraf, chief technology officer of Etisalat International, comments: “Today’s announcement is a global achievement setting a technological benchmark across our markets. This is in line with our long-term strategy and vision of ‘Driving the Digital Future to empower societies’ that has translated to provide the best-in-class customer experience and deliver best value to our shareholders.

“The global trials of OpenRAN with Parallel Wireless reiterate Etisalat’s commitment to our vision encouraging us to take the lead in OpenRAN by conducting field trials with various leading technology partners to create an innovative ecosystem in all of our markets. This is also the world’s first ‘ALL G’ OpenRAN set to provide efficiency and cost benefits for 4G and 5G in addition to setting a roadmap for the next generation of telecom networks.”

Amrit Heer, sales director: MENA at Parallel Wireless, says: “As one of the leading communication providers in the emerging markets, Etisalat understands the true potential of greater leverage to their business, in both high end and low-end markets with a greater buying power by shaping the telecom ecosystem and embracing new network architectures, such as OpenRAN.

“We are proud to have partnered with Etisalat for these engagements to deliver coverage and capacity without making extensive capital investments associated with legacy network deployments. We are proud to have been selected to support Etisalat in reimagining wireless infrastructure to be much lower cost ensuring access to innovative digital services in the region.”