React developer R70,000 Cape Town

About the role
- Competitive market related salary
- Flexible working hours
- Options for remote and in office work
- Flexible environment focused on team and personal growth
- Opinionated stack but at the same time always open to opportunities to introduce new technologies where it makes sense.
ResponsibilitiesWe are looking for a developer that can help us achieve our ambitious goals. The developer we have in mind should fit the following profile:
- Developing new user-facing features using ReactJS and maintaining an existing code base.
- Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
- Translating designs into high quality code
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements. Development work will be focused on complex functionality as opposed to complex UI.
- Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers
Mandatory Skills
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript
- Thorough understanding of ReactJS and its core principles
- Experience with Redux and Redux-Saga
- Experience in styling using SASS Familiarity with Git and Gitflow
