React developer R70,000 Cape Town

Feb 20, 2020

About the role

  • Competitive market related salary
  • Flexible working hours
  • Options for remote and in office work
  • Flexible environment focused on team and personal growth
  • Opinionated stack but at the same time always open to opportunities to introduce new technologies where it makes sense.

ResponsibilitiesWe are looking for a developer that can help us achieve our ambitious goals. The developer we have in mind should fit the following profile:

  • Developing new user-facing features using ReactJS and maintaining an existing code base.
  • Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
  • Translating designs into high quality code
  • Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements. Development work will be focused on complex functionality as opposed to complex UI.
  • Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers
  • Strong proficiency in JavaScript (ES6), including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model
  • Thorough understanding of ReactJS and its core principles
  • Experience with Redux and Redux-Saga

Mandatory Skills

  • Strong proficiency in JavaScript
  • Thorough understanding of ReactJS and its core principles
  • Experience with Redux and Redux-Saga
  • Experience in styling using SASS Familiarity with Git and Gitflow

Please send your CV to (email address) or give me a call on (contact number)

