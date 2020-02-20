React developer R70,000 Cape Town

About the role

Competitive market related salary

Flexible working hours

Options for remote and in office work

Flexible environment focused on team and personal growth

Opinionated stack but at the same time always open to opportunities to introduce new technologies where it makes sense.

ResponsibilitiesWe are looking for a developer that can help us achieve our ambitious goals. The developer we have in mind should fit the following profile:

Developing new user-facing features using ReactJS and maintaining an existing code base.

Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use

Translating designs into high quality code

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements. Development work will be focused on complex functionality as opposed to complex UI.

Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers

Strong proficiency in JavaScript (ES6), including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model

Thorough understanding of ReactJS and its core principles

Experience with Redux and Redux-Saga

Mandatory Skills

Strong proficiency in JavaScript

Thorough understanding of ReactJS and its core principles

Experience with Redux and Redux-Saga

Experience in styling using SASS Familiarity with Git and Gitflow

Please send your CV to (email address) or give me a call on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position