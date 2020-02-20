Ruby Developer (Durbanville)

Feb 20, 2020

Job Type: Ruby Developer

Location: Durbanville, Cape Town

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R840,000 per annum

This company operates in the realm of web hosting, creating a system that offer safety and security at a cost effective rate without compromising on quality, with the dev team being given the freedom to work autonomously to create fantastic applications.

They are looking for a Ruby Developer to join their team.

Skills and experience

  • 4+ years’ experience in Software Development
  • Highly proven quality in the design and development of back-end software and API’s
  • Experience in the Linux/Unix environment
  • Strong Ruby exposure and experience
  • Software development using containerisation platforms such as Docker or Kubernetes

Bonus points

  • Experience in Docker Swarm, Rancher or other orchestration platforms
  • Understanding of Database designing and performance tuning

To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)

