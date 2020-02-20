Ruby Developer (Durbanville)

Job Type: Ruby Developer

Location: Durbanville, Cape Town

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R840,000 per annum

This company operates in the realm of web hosting, creating a system that offer safety and security at a cost effective rate without compromising on quality, with the dev team being given the freedom to work autonomously to create fantastic applications.

They are looking for a Ruby Developer to join their team.

Skills and experience

4+ years’ experience in Software Development

Highly proven quality in the design and development of back-end software and API’s

Experience in the Linux/Unix environment

Strong Ruby exposure and experience

Software development using containerisation platforms such as Docker or Kubernetes

Bonus points

Experience in Docker Swarm, Rancher or other orchestration platforms

Understanding of Database designing and performance tuning

To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)

