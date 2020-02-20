Ruby Developer (Durbanville)

Job Type: Ruby Developer
Location: Durbanville, Cape Town
Contact name: Liam Burrell
Teleph(contact number)
Salary: Up to R840,000 per annum
This company operates in the realm of web hosting, creating a system that offer safety and security at a cost effective rate without compromising on quality, with the dev team being given the freedom to work autonomously to create fantastic applications.
They are looking for a Ruby Developer to join their team.
Skills and experience
- 4+ years’ experience in Software Development
- Highly proven quality in the design and development of back-end software and API’s
- Experience in the Linux/Unix environment
- Strong Ruby exposure and experience
- Software development using containerisation platforms such as Docker or Kubernetes
Bonus points
- Experience in Docker Swarm, Rancher or other orchestration platforms
- Understanding of Database designing and performance tuning
To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)