Scrum Master

We are looking for a Scrum Master that will be working with the Product Development Team, apply and enforce the processes and principles of Scrum on a day-to-day basis. Assisting the Head of Product Development, fulfill a major function in defining and managing product delivery timelines. The company is based in Cape Town and works with deep complex analysis where large corporations need to make sense of their data.

You will run the sprint function and daily stand-ups within the product development team, mitigating risks and getting around possible delays as they occur.

You will apply DevOps and SDLC principles to ensure quality deliverables and the project timeframe is met.

Experience Required

Certified Scrum Master possessing a minimum of 5 years’ experience in application of Scrum methodology

Experience within Product Life Cycle and Product Development Cycle is an advantage

Practical software development experience is a huge bonus

