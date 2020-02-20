Senior Fullstack .NET Developer – Strong Back-end

Fullstack .NET Developer – Back-end strong

Cape Town, South Africa

Join an exciting fintech startup founded in Cape Town, South Africa – who’s head office is in London – with plans to expand rapidly into other global markets.

My Client, who’s product is an Asset Management Platform built for cryptocurrency investments, is in need of a Senior Fullstack .NET Developer who is strong on the back-end.

Role & Responsibilities

Lead the charge in building their next generation investment platform.

Launch their mobile investment apps on both Android and iOS.

Manage, along with the founder and other senior developers, a best in class development team.

Take co-ownership of the technological growth and direction to ensure the long-term success of the business.

Meet sprint deadlines and build backend product features.

Monitor team performance and report on metrics.

Oversee day-to-day operations.

Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.

Help hire junior and mid-level developers.

Skills & Qualifications

.NET

.NET Core – Ideal

React/Angular – Front-end

Azure

MySql

Kubernetes/Docker

Benefits

Flexi Hours

Remote work

Salary up to 100K

International Company

Career Progressin

