Technical Representative

Cape Town

Main purpose of the position:

– Provide accurate and efficient technical assistance to the company’s in-house departments

– Provide an outstanding service to all clients through the generation of accurate technical opinion, measurement (where applicable) and drawings, with the ultimate aim of achieving company profitability & objectives, and in line with acceptable corporate governance standards

Duties Include:

– Draughting layouts

– Supervision

– Site inspections

– In-house measurements

– Technical expertise

– Technical training

– Auto-cad /revit/ inventor

– Contributing to the development of the technical strategy and plans which contribute to the overall business objectives

– Managing and efficient supervision of the technical department

– Managing, maintaining and exceeding drawing register due dates

– Attending to technical sales enquiries

– Site visits, final inspections for Saflok guarantee occupational certificate inspections trouble shooting inspections

– Attending to in-house measurement requests

– Providing an effective technical service to the external marketing arm

– Managing & controlling the progress of drawing enquiries through to a successful generation of roofing layouts as required.

– Providing assistance to sales and production departments in respect of all technical areas

– Gathering and sharing of market intelligence with all stakeholders

– Communicating and assistance in resolving customer complaints

– Administering of technical training and advice to all stakeholders

– Effective use of Auto-cad and other drawing programs

– Attendance in and participation of stock takes, conference attendance and training sessions

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications required:

– Matric & Draughting certification

– Degree level qualification in relevant technical discipline

– Professional registration: IDEAL: SA COUNCIL OF ARCHTECTURAL PRACTIONERS REGISTERED

Experience required:

– 5 YEARS IN TECHNICAL FIELD OR RELATED AREA

Computer literacy:

– MS Office

– Auto-cad

Additional/specific work requirements:

– Valid Driver’s licence

– Own vehicle

Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: ND48172

Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

