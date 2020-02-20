Technical Representative
Cape Town
Main purpose of the position:
– Provide accurate and efficient technical assistance to the company’s in-house departments
– Provide an outstanding service to all clients through the generation of accurate technical opinion, measurement (where applicable) and drawings, with the ultimate aim of achieving company profitability & objectives, and in line with acceptable corporate governance standards
Duties Include:
– Draughting layouts
– Supervision
– Site inspections
– In-house measurements
– Technical expertise
– Technical training
– Auto-cad /revit/ inventor
– Contributing to the development of the technical strategy and plans which contribute to the overall business objectives
– Managing and efficient supervision of the technical department
– Managing, maintaining and exceeding drawing register due dates
– Attending to technical sales enquiries
– Site visits, final inspections for Saflok guarantee occupational certificate inspections trouble shooting inspections
– Attending to in-house measurement requests
– Providing an effective technical service to the external marketing arm
– Managing & controlling the progress of drawing enquiries through to a successful generation of roofing layouts as required.
– Providing assistance to sales and production departments in respect of all technical areas
– Gathering and sharing of market intelligence with all stakeholders
– Communicating and assistance in resolving customer complaints
– Administering of technical training and advice to all stakeholders
– Effective use of Auto-cad and other drawing programs
– Attendance in and participation of stock takes, conference attendance and training sessions
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications required:
– Matric & Draughting certification
– Degree level qualification in relevant technical discipline
– Professional registration: IDEAL: SA COUNCIL OF ARCHTECTURAL PRACTIONERS REGISTERED
Experience required:
– 5 YEARS IN TECHNICAL FIELD OR RELATED AREA
Computer literacy:
– MS Office
– Auto-cad
Additional/specific work requirements:
– Valid Driver’s licence
– Own vehicle
Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: ND48172
Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful