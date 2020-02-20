Whitney Houston tour stars her hologram

Whitney Houston fans can spend an evening with the late star at the upcoming “Evening with Whitney” tour, featuring her hologram.

The show will tour the UK from next week and will move to Europe, Mexico, and North America later in the year.

The holographic experience uses technology and digitally remastered arrangements of Houston’s classic hits.

The holographic star is backed by a live band, singers and dancers, surrounded by a stage and lighting extravaganza.

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a ‘wow factor’ that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come,” says Pat Houston, Whitney’s former manager, and president and CEO of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston.

“Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever.”