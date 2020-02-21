Android developer (Native java)

Android
Minimum Requirements
- BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred, though not essential
- 3+ years in Android mobile development
- Comfortable with HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Experience with XML, JSON, REST
- Experience with Git
- Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential)
Skills & Competencies
- Solid experience of object oriented programing and design
- Understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication
- Comfortable in working in small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams
Duties & Responsibilities
- You will be part of an innovative team that develops high profile native apps. You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, ambitious, multi-skilled team of Developers and Designers, working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business
- Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences
- Conduct research & do proof of concepts
- Perform unit testing
- Estimate on development efforts