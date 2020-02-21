Android developer (Native java)

Feb 21, 2020

Android

Minimum Requirements

  • BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred, though not essential
  • 3+ years in Android mobile development
  • Comfortable with HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Experience with XML, JSON, REST
  • Experience with Git
  • Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential)

Skills & Competencies

  • Solid experience of object oriented programing and design
  • Understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication
  • Comfortable in working in small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams

Duties & Responsibilities

  • You will be part of an innovative team that develops high profile native apps. You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, ambitious, multi-skilled team of Developers and Designers, working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business
  • Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences
  • Conduct research & do proof of concepts
  • Perform unit testing
  • Estimate on development efforts

Learn more/Apply for this position