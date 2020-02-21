Avoid making a poor hiring decision

Employees are taken on to perform fundamental functions in a business and contribute towards the overall success of the operation.

Regardless of the job, each and every employee has the potential to have a lasting impact on the business, whether positive or negative.

However, should an employee turn out to be problematic, your business stands to lose more than just time, money and effort.

Understanding how to avoid making a poor hiring decision is, therefore, vital during the recruitment process.

Rudi Kruger, GM of LexisNexis Data Services, says suitable candidates are more likely to perform better versus those who have questionable backgrounds. Therefore, it is increasingly important to ensure that employees are authentic, legitimate and fit in well.

So how does one begin to predict if an employee is wrong for the company?

Start with pre-employment background screening, says Kruger. “By investigating a candidate’s academic and employment history, employers can verify their past and look out for job hopping patterns, relevant experience, qualifications, credit history and other business interests,” he says.

Misleading information on a CV – such as inflated job titles, inaccurate responsibilities, false qualifications, as well as criminal records and poor credit history – are clear indicators that an employee has the potential to negatively impact the organisation.

“Firstly, lying on a CV is a big red flag and secondly, the misrepresentation of their backgrounds could mean they are hired to do jobs that they are just not prepared or experienced enough for,” Kruger adds.

The financial implications of incoming and outgoing staff must also be considered. “Taking on an employee comes with recruitment costs, such as vacancy advertisements, administration and training and you would not want to have to repeat the process multiple times,” says Kruger.

Pre-screening candidates helps ensure a safer work environment for existing employees, customers and partners. It can also reveal fraudulent activities or other reckless behaviour.

Responsible practices like proper pre-employment background checks will ensure that you hire quality candidates who will commit to an honest and rewarding relationship. “Empowered employers, who have access to vital information, are likely to make better hiring decisions. They are able to ensure that time lost is limited, costs are minimised and operations function smoothly,” Kruger says.

Verifying a candidate’s background is made easier with technology-based solutions like LexisRefCheck, an online background screening solution from LexisNexis Data Services.