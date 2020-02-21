DevOps Engineer

An exciting opportunity exist to join a money transfer company as a DevOps Engineer.You will build, iterate, secure & monitor our internal infrastructure and applications as well as our external integrations, to ensure efficient operations and systems recovery in the event of disaster.Education:

Bachelors degree

Experience:

5+ years in development

2+ years administration of Linux environments.

Good understanding and experience in AWS and/or other major Cloud Technologies

Scripting – bash, php, ruby. python advantageous.

Job output:

Manage all environments as part of the DevOps team.

Troubleshoot and diagnose root causes of problems

Collaborate with developers and suggest architectural improvements to bring new functionality to production effectively

Ensure redundancy, failover and recovery of systems.

Researching, propose and implement technologies to the enhance infrastructure contributing to company wide technology roadmap.

For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions. For more information contact:Vuyiseka KewutiRecruitment Consultant(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position