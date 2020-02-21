Entries open for Ecobank Fintech Challenge

Ecobank Group is inviting African fintech entrepreneurs to enter the third edition of the Ecobank Fintech Challenge.

The Fintech Challenge gives African start-ups the opportunity to promote their fintech solutions, and potentially partner with Ecobank to roll-out their solutions across Ecobank’s 33 markets in Africa as well as France.

Ecobank welcomes submissions from all start-ups and developers in any of Africa’s 54 countries to enter its 2020 Ecobank Fintech Challenge at https://www.Ecobank.com/Fintechchallenge.

All finalists will be inducted as Ecobank Fintech Fellows, participate in a business boot camp followed by an Awards and Innovation Fair at the headquarters of the Ecobank Goup in Lomé, Togo in June 2020.

Ecobank group executive: operations and technology Eddy Ogbogu notes: “As a banking group we continue to be amazed at the many ways in which fintechs are transforming banking across Africa. We look forward to the new innovations and partnership opportunities that will come with the 2020 edition.”

Fellows will qualify to explore the following opportunities including:

* Multinational product roll out: an opportunity to pursue integration with Ecobank and potentially launch products in Ecobank’s Pan African footprint.

* Service provider partnerships. Ecobank may select start-ups as a pan-African service partner within the bank’s ecosystem.

* Access to Ecobank’s Pan-African Banking Sandbox: Fellows will be given access to Ecobank’s APIs to test and improve their products for the pan-African market.

* Mentoring and networking support in the network of global and African partners of the group.

Ecobank senior fintech advisor Djiba Diallo says: “The Ecobank Fintech challenge and fellowship have been improved upon to create even additional value for Ecobank and the fintechs. We took feedback from the past editions and one of the major innovation this year is the opportunity for shortlisted fintech’s to access our APIs through our pan-African sandbox.”

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge was designed in partnership with the advisory firm Konfidants and is supported by several partners across Africa and globally. Applications for the competition will close on 12 April 2020.