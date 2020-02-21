Front-End Developer

Role Purpose:In this role, you should be an analytical and creative developer who is able to design and maintain front-end systems to meet the client’s needs.You will need to combine and optimise interfaces and workflows to enhance user experience. In this role, you should be an analytical and creative developer who is able to grasp user needs and solve problems as well as to improve on the existing solution within the constraints of the current technology platform.A proven track record:

Of successful implementations where you fulfilled the role of a/the Front-End developer;

In system maintenance and working in both project and production environments is essential;

In Agile projects / initiatives specifically working with short release cycles;

Qualifications and Experience:

IT Degree / Diploma

Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s)

At least Five years’ experience as a Developer with at least 2 to 3 years developing and maintaining Front-Ends.

Role/Responsibilities:

Design, Develop, Maintain and support business applications;

Serve as the primary front-end support for their existing applications

Creation and maintenance of Automated and repeatable Tests for regression

Work closely with client (Business and Analysts) to ensure that client’s expectations are met in a responsible manner, by bringing your expertise, knowledge, collaboration and influencing skills to the table.

Liaison with back-end developers, testers, and analysts to the job done.

Core Skills:Good working knowledge of:

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript libraries, toolkits and frameworks

JQuery

Bootstrap

SASS/Less

Additional Skills:

Angular / React / dojo

TypeScript

Webservice/API (Mainly in NodeJS or some JavaScript language)

Git

Core Skills:

Wireframes & Prototyping

UX

Exposure to any Business Process Management technologies and frameworks – preferably BPM

Exposure to any Business Rules Management technologies and frameworks – preferably ODM;

Exposure to any programming languages – preferably JAVA and/or C#;

Exposure to any DBMS – preferably SQL Server & DB2;

Ability to Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices and standards

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

