Information Security Architect

Position Purpose:As a recognized Information and Cyber Security authority the Information Security Architect collaborates on Information Security standards & controls and creates robust security architectures in support thereof and leads the realization of the security architecture into the target environments to secure the enterprise’s information assets. Extensive subject matter knowledge of Information Security and Cyber Security is essential.Qualifications

Matric

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience:

10 years working experience within the IT industry.

5 years leadership role in an IT Security environment

5+ years experience with IT projects from a Security architecture and design perspective (SDLC)

2 – 3 years hands-on experience with cloud applications, infrastructures and public cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP)

5+ years extensive experience in Information Security and/or IT risk management with a focus on security, performance, and reliability

5+ years experience implementing multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, identity management or related technologies

Knowledge & Skills:

2 – 3 years demonstrable knowledge of Security Architectures and familiarity with various architecture viewpoints (Business, applications, data, and technology architectures)

5+ years solid understanding of common security services and implementation including security protocols, cryptography, authentication, authorisation, network security intrusion and exfiltration prevention tools

3+ years mentoring others to improve skills

3+ years strong leadership skills to indirectly manage across functional teams toward common solutions

3+ years strong facilitation skills to engage subject matter experts to define data requirements and conduct data modelling design reviews with project teams

