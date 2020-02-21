Role Purpose:The role requires a Java developer that has a passion for systems maintenance and derives great pleasure from improving existing systems. A proven track record in system maintenance and working in a production environment is essential.Short regular release cycles require agility in analysis, design and implementation and as such the candidate should display competence in the area of agility.Quality outputs are a non-negotiable since incorrect payments and calculations could lead to reputational damage for the companyQualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12
- Preferred: IT Degree (Technikon / University)
- Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s): Java, SQL, Analysis & Design, etc
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a Java development environment
- Core Skills:
- Java SE5 ++ / Java EE6 ++
- SQL
- JavaScript
- Spring Batch
- Struts
- ORM — Hibernate
- Data modelling
- Unit Testing
- Code Refactoring
Role/Responsibilities:
- Interpret specifications and question to enable understanding
- Maintain existing applications
- Produce quality software according to specification
- Produce supporting unit & functional tests to support developed code
- Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resolution of programs within the application space
- Provide support to Test team, Analysts & other role players in the interest of getting the job done
Knowledge:
- Additional Skills that would be advantageous:
- Maven,
- GIT
- ODM (Business Rules Engine)
- BPM (Business Process Manager Engine)
- Understanding TDD
- Good grasp of OO concepts and the implementation thereof
- Agile environment would be advantageous
- Experience in the Financial Services industry will be advantageous
Competencies:
- Problem solving skills
- Conceptual and Analytical thinker
- Good communication / interpersonal skills
- Action / results orientation
- Quality orientation
- Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
- Must have a positive attitude
- Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve
- Conduct must be professional at all times
- Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable
- Team Player
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.