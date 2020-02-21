Java Developer

Role Purpose:The role requires a Java developer that has a passion for systems maintenance and derives great pleasure from improving existing systems. A proven track record in system maintenance and working in a production environment is essential.Short regular release cycles require agility in analysis, design and implementation and as such the candidate should display competence in the area of agility.Quality outputs are a non-negotiable since incorrect payments and calculations could lead to reputational damage for the companyQualifications and Experience:

Grade 12

Preferred: IT Degree (Technikon / University)

Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s): Java, SQL, Analysis & Design, etc

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a Java development environment

Core Skills: Java SE5 ++ / Java EE6 ++ SQL JavaScript Spring Batch Struts ORM — Hibernate Data modelling Unit Testing Code Refactoring



Role/Responsibilities:

Interpret specifications and question to enable understanding

Maintain existing applications

Produce quality software according to specification

Produce supporting unit & functional tests to support developed code

Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resolution of programs within the application space

Provide support to Test team, Analysts & other role players in the interest of getting the job done

Knowledge:

Additional Skills that would be advantageous: Maven, GIT ODM (Business Rules Engine) BPM (Business Process Manager Engine) Understanding TDD

Good grasp of OO concepts and the implementation thereof

Agile environment would be advantageous

Experience in the Financial Services industry will be advantageous

Competencies:

Problem solving skills

Conceptual and Analytical thinker

Good communication / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Must have a positive attitude

Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve

Conduct must be professional at all times

Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable

Team Player

