Role Purpose:The role requires a Java developer that has a passion for systems maintenance and derives great pleasure from improving existing systems. A proven track record in system maintenance and working in a production environment is essential.Short regular release cycles require agility in analysis, design and implementation and as such the candidate should display competence in the area of agility.Quality outputs are a non-negotiable since incorrect payments and calculations could lead to reputational damage for the companyQualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12
  • Preferred: IT Degree (Technikon / University)
  • Other relevant IT Industry Qualifications(s): Java, SQL, Analysis & Design, etc
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a Java development environment
  • Core Skills:
    • Java SE5 ++ / Java EE6 ++
    • SQL
    • JavaScript
    • Spring Batch
    • Struts
    • ORM — Hibernate
    • Data modelling
    • Unit Testing
    • Code Refactoring

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Interpret specifications and question to enable understanding
  • Maintain existing applications
  • Produce quality software according to specification
  • Produce supporting unit & functional tests to support developed code
  • Troubleshooting, defect tracking & defect resolution of programs within the application space
  • Provide support to Test team, Analysts & other role players in the interest of getting the job done

Knowledge:

  • Additional Skills that would be advantageous:
    • Maven,
    • GIT
    • ODM (Business Rules Engine)
    • BPM (Business Process Manager Engine)
    • Understanding TDD
  • Good grasp of OO concepts and the implementation thereof
  • Agile environment would be advantageous
  • Experience in the Financial Services industry will be advantageous

Competencies:

  • Problem solving skills
  • Conceptual and Analytical thinker
  • Good communication / interpersonal skills
  • Action / results orientation
  • Quality orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
  • Must have a positive attitude
  • Have a strong desire / willingness to learn and to always improve
  • Conduct must be professional at all times
  • Must take ownership of tasks and be accountable
  • Team Player

