JUNIOR SAP DEVELOPER

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. In line with the City’s corporate employment equity and diversity strategy, equity policy, plan and targets, preference will be given to suitably qualified candidates from the designated groups.

CORPORATE SERVICES

– INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

JUNIOR SAP DEVELOPER

(IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING DISCIPLINES ABAP OO, SAP UI5, PSRM, PI, CRM, AGENTRY OR WORKFLOW)

BASIC SALARY COMMENCING FROM R393 380 PER ANNUM

– REF.: CS 33/20

Requirements:

– BTech or First degree in IS or IT

– 2 to 4 years’ relevant experience

– SAP/ERP Certification is recommended.

Key Performance Areas:

– Gather, research, interpret and analyse business requirements and recommend solutions within a module in order to contribute towards ensuring that all functional requirements are documented and met within a functional area

– Research, interpret, consider, recommend and deliver solutions for business and functional requirements within an ERP module at a basic level

– Implement projects or portions of projects to ensure effective delivery of projects

– Develop and maintain skills in order to meet the standards required by business regarding their needs.

CLOSING DATE: 06 MARCH 2020

Please apply (email address)/careers (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants), unless otherwise stated.

– Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

– Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

– Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

– Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

– No late applications will be considered.

– If no notification of appointment is received within 3 months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position