Lead Developer – Cape Town, SA

The Company

This company is focused on fighting and eliminating corruption across South Africa. They have a new position for a .Net Developer to join their well-established, growing company embarking on an exciting journey of developing Web-based API’s and distributing them to 30 countries.

Your responsibilities will include:

Extending and maintaining software

Developing Web-based APIs

Software design & implementation using OOP techniques

Work with ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net – legacy code maintained in VB.Net

Application development within the web environment

***You must have at least 3 years of solid experience with the below technologies***

Skill and Requirements:

Net / .NET Core

C#

HTML/CSS

JavaScript

Knowledge of Knockout/Angular/jQuery are advantageous but not required within this application as you will receive on the job training

Qualifications:

Sc in Computer Science

OR

National Diploma in Information Technology

You must have the ability to:

Learn & take on new challenges

Work in a dynamic and constantly changing environment

Deliver best of breed solutions

Have a strong sense of ownership, urgency & drive

Have good interpersonal skills

Benefits

Birthday leave

Team building activities – Quad biking, Braai’s

Casual dress code

Regular catered company lunches

