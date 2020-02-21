Mobile developer IONIC

We are looking for a Mobile Developer to come onto an exciting project where they will be building out their flagship mobile application. This is a permanent opportunity.
Must have the following experience:
Requirements
- Must have Ionic experience
- 4-5 years of software development experience
- Expert level knowledge of Javascript
- Has built out mobile applications in latest versions of Ionic
- Has built out enterprise level applications
- Must be able to quickly adapt to the needs of the project
- AWS
- Has experience building out API’s
- Must be able to write efficient, testable, and scalable code
Good to Have
- FLutter
- Bitbucket
- Migrations into most recent versions of Ionic
- Cordova
This is a fantastic opportunity for a long term engagement; if you are interested please send me a copy of your (email address)(email address)