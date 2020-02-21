Network Engineer

Position Purpose:As a Network Engineer you’ll have responsibility for setting up, developing and maintaining the networks within the company.Experience & Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant Diploma

LAN and WAN experience

Cisco Certifications (CCNA, CCNP) require

Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware.

Deep understanding of application transport and network infrastructure protocols (Like IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11,QoS)

Deep understanding of and the ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems.

Provides specific detailed information for hardware and software selection.

Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.

Network security experience.

Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model.

Responsibilities:

Manage the Company (Internal Process)

Configure and install various network devices and services (Like routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)

Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.

Perform network maintenance and systems upgrades including services packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations.

Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability.

Provide Level 2/3 support, troubleshooting and diagnosis to resolve issues.

Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure.

Select and implement security tools, policies and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team.

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution.

Engage with clients in a client centric manner (Client Services)

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

