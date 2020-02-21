Position Purpose:As a Network Engineer you’ll have responsibility for setting up, developing and maintaining the networks within the company.Experience & Qualifications:
- Matric
- Relevant Diploma
- LAN and WAN experience
- Cisco Certifications (CCNA, CCNP) require
- Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware.
- Deep understanding of application transport and network infrastructure protocols (Like IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11,QoS)
- Deep understanding of and the ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems.
- Provides specific detailed information for hardware and software selection.
- Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.
- Network security experience.
- Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model.
Responsibilities:
Manage the Company (Internal Process)
- Configure and install various network devices and services (Like routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)
- Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.
- Perform network maintenance and systems upgrades including services packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations.
- Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability.
- Provide Level 2/3 support, troubleshooting and diagnosis to resolve issues.
- Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure.
- Select and implement security tools, policies and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team.
- Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution.
Engage with clients in a client centric manner (Client Services)
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.