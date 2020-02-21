Network Engineer

As a Network Engineer you’ll have responsibility for setting up, developing and maintaining the networks within the company.Experience & Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant Diploma

LAN and WAN experience

Cisco Certifications (CCNA, CCNP) require

Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware.

Deep understanding of application transport and network infrastructure protocols (Like IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11,QoS)

Deep understanding of and the ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems.

Provides specific detailed information for hardware and software selection.

Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.

Network security experience.

Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model.

