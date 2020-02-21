Network Engineer

Feb 21, 2020

As a Network Engineer you’ll have responsibility for setting up, developing and maintaining the networks within the company.Experience & Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Relevant Diploma
  • LAN and WAN experience
  • Cisco Certifications (CCNA, CCNP) require
  • Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware.
  • Deep understanding of application transport and network infrastructure protocols (Like IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11,QoS)
  • Deep understanding of and the ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems.
  • Provides specific detailed information for hardware and software selection.
  • Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.
  • Network security experience.
  • Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model.

Learn more/Apply for this position