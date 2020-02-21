PRINCIPAL PROFESSIONAL OFFICER: PRINCIPAL SAP BASIS ADMINISTRATOR

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. In line with the City’s corporate employment equity and diversity strategy, equity policy, plan and targets, preference will be given to suitably qualified candidates from the designated groups.

CORPORATE SERVICES

– INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

PRINCIPAL PROFESSIONAL OFFICER: PRINCIPAL SAP BASIS ADMINISTRATOR

TCOE SALARY FROM R965 778 – R1 343 083 PER ANNUM

– REF.: CS 26/20

Requirements:

– An appropriate BTech or Bachelor’s degree relevant to Information Systems and Technology

– SAP Basis certification is recommended

– SAP HANA certification will be an advantage

– More than 8 years’ experience in SAP project implementation and SAP upgrades of both ABAP and JAVA components

– More than 8 years support experience with at least 5 integrated SAP products, of which SAP ECC6, SAP Portal, SAP Business Intelligence and SAP PSRM is a prerequisite

– At least 3 years SAP HANA experience

– A valid driver’s licence.

Key Performance Areas:

– Design and implement the necessary SAP landscape requirements to meet SAP support and maintenance as well as project requirements

– Documenting of all design decisions and system set-up

– Provide specialist advice, guidance and support across all aspects related to SAP Basis functions

– Provide professional advice on SAP dependencies on Oracle and HANA databases and Unix dependencies

– Ensure system integrity, availability, recovery and business continuity per system

– Ensure that all SAP technical requirements are met and that technical requirements deliver maximum benefits across SAP landscapes, so that the business of the CCT can continue to provide critical, uninterrupted services

– Provide very good analytical and research skills due to the large and complex SAP environment at the CCT

– Stay abreast and continually update skills and knowledge with SAP developments

– Manage and mentor junior staff and ensure optimal utilisation of all resources, both human and infrastructure.

CLOSING DATE: 06 MARCH 2020

Please apply (email address)/careers (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants), unless otherwise stated.

– Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

– Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

– Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

– Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

– No late applications will be considered.

– If no notification of appointment is received within 3 months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

