Process and User Experience Specialist

Position Purpose:The Process and User Experience Specialist will work with subject matter experts and leadership to analyse current business processes and identify opportunities to improve processes.The Specialist will analyse data workflows to identify inefficiencies, areas for improvement and other opportunities. They will lead process improvement efforts, communicate these changes to impacted stakeholders and train staff members. The individual will assist with the development of innovative solutions, recommend and facilitate quality improvement efforts.Experience & Qualifications:

Matric – Grade 12

3 Year IT or Business related diploma/degree

Experience in process mapping and implementation

Good knowledge of ITIL and Incident Management / Service Desk Processes.

Strong skills in problem solving and business process reengineering

8+ years’ experience in IT

Experience in embedding and maturing processes

Experience in using Jira to map out Agile methodology

Experience supporting business processes and systems

Experience in business process documentation

Looking for someone with:

Business acumen

Insurance industry

Process mapping and BPMN techniques

Process modelling, analysis and simulation tools.

ITIL

TQM / Lean / Six Sigma

Responsibilities:

Own process mapping and process re-engineering and provide knowledge on process best practices

Analyse internal business processes

Define workflows, roles, metrics, and a governance model to reflect the process and ensure adherence.

Document processes and procedures.

Design and implement process changes to remedy gaps and obtain efficiencies.

Deploy the new / changed processes and roles in a manner that guarantees the sustainability of the end-to-end governance.

Create process documentation / workflows, knowledge articles and self-service guidance (Where applicable)

Support all EUC operational and service improvement initiatives

Collect and document business requirements for project and process improvement / automation efforts

Facilitate process workflow modelling in order to collaborate on process improvements, automation capabilities and clearly defined end-to-end use cases.

Design simple and efficient processes fit for purpose

Ensure adherence to best practice operations processes and policies

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position