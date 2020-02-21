Process and User Experience Specialist

Position Purpose:The Process and User Experience Specialist will work with subject matter experts and leadership to analyse current business processes and identify opportunities to improve processes. The Specialist will analyse data workflows to identify inefficiencies, areas for improvement and other opportunities. They will lead process improvement efforts, communicate these changes to impacted stakeholders and train staff members. The individual will assist with the development of innovative solutions, recommend and facilitate quality improvement efforts.Experience & Qualifications:

Matric – Grade 12

3 Year IT or Business related diploma/degree

Experience in process mapping and implementation

Good knowledge of ITIL and Incident Management / Service Desk Processes.

Strong skills in problem solving and business process reengineering

8+ years’ experience in IT

Experience in embedding and maturing processes

Experience in using Jira to map out Agile methodology

Experience supporting business processes and systems

Experience in business process documentation

