Senior Full-Stack .NET Developer – Cape Town

Role: Senior Full-Stack .NET Developer
Location: Cape Town
Salary: Up to R100,000 per month
My client is a very exciting fintech startup with big plans to expand into other global markets as well as South Africa. They have offices in Cape Town and London currently and have recently received funding from a JSE listed company.
Role & Responsibilities
- Take the lead in building their next investment platform.
- Launch mobile apps on both iOS and Android.
- Help manage the development team, along with the found and other seniors.
- Have an input in the tech growth and direction of the company.
Skills & Qualifications
- Back end – .NET Core 2.2
- Front end – React
- Azure DevOps
- Azure cloud services
- 8+ years’ Back end experience
- Experience in senior position
- Degree in Computer Science
