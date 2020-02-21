Senior Full-Stack .NET Developer – Cape Town

Role: Senior Full-Stack .NET Developer

Location: Cape Town

Salary: Up to R100,000 per month

My client is a very exciting fintech startup with big plans to expand into other global markets as well as South Africa. They have offices in Cape Town and London currently and have recently received funding from a JSE listed company.

Role & Responsibilities

Take the lead in building their next investment platform.

Launch mobile apps on both iOS and Android.

Help manage the development team, along with the found and other seniors.

Have an input in the tech growth and direction of the company.

Skills & Qualifications

Back end – .NET Core 2.2

Front end – React

Azure DevOps

Azure cloud services

8+ years’ Back end experience

Experience in senior position

Degree in Computer Science

Send your CV to (email address) to apply!

