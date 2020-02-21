SENIOR PROFESSIONAL OFFICER: SENIOR UNIX ADMINISTRATOR

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. In line with the City’s corporate employment equity and diversity strategy, equity policy, plan and targets, preference will be given to suitably qualified candidates from the designated groups.

CORPORATE SERVICES

– INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

SENIOR PROFESSIONAL OFFICER: SENIOR UNIX ADMINISTRATOR

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R791 159 PER ANNUM

– REF.: CS 27/20

Requirements:

– An appropriate BTech or Bachelor’s degree relevant to Information Systems and Technology

– In-depth understanding of Linux/Unix operating systems

– Relevant IBM product related certifications (AIX, POWERVM, SVC) with at least 3 years implementation or project support experience

– 3 to 5 years’ experience in Unix software implementations as a senior or support project resource

– 3 to 5 years Spectrum protect implementations or as part of a project team

– A valid driver’s licence.

Key Performance Areas:

– Install, configure and maintain IBM AIX/servers and storage

– Installation and configuration of High Availability environment

– Support the engineering of solutions to meet various project related requirements

– Support with liaison with product vendor engineers to manage escalated calls to resolution

– Provide sound advice, guidance and support across all aspects of the Unix Hardware and Software layers

– Manage and mentor junior staff and ensure optimal utilisation of all resources.

CLOSING DATE: 06 MARCH 2020

Please apply (email address)/careers (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants), unless otherwise stated.

– Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

– Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

– Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

– Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

– No late applications will be considered.

– If no notification of appointment is received within 3 months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

