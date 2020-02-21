SENIOR SAP DEVELOPER (2 POSTS)

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. In line with the City’s corporate employment equity and diversity strategy, equity policy, plan and targets, preference will be given to suitably qualified candidates from the designated groups.

CORPORATE SERVICES

– INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

SENIOR SAP DEVELOPER (2 POSTS) (IN OF THE FOLLOWING DISCIPLINES ABAP OO, CRM)

TCOE SALARY FROM R791 159 – R1 195 215 PER ANNUM

– REF.: CS 34/20

Requirements:

– A relevant Bachelor’s degree or BTech

– A minimum of 5 years technical SAP CRM relevant experience

– SAP/ERP Certification is recommended.

Key Performance Areas:

– Develop solutions for business requirements across functional streams providing an expert resource service in meeting business needs as well as providing thought leadership

– Analyse and solve business problems or realise business opportunities as well as continually seek to improve the current business practices by implementing solutions that enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve services

– Manage projects or portions of projects ensuring effective delivery of projects

– Maintain and develop skills in order to meet the standards required by business regarding their needs.

CLOSING DATE: 06 MARCH 2020

Please apply (email address)/careers (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants), unless otherwise stated.

– Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

– Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

– Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

– Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

– No late applications will be considered.

– If no notification of appointment is received within 3 months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

